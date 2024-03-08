People Moves: 4 – 8 March 2024

Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.

Featuring: The MGAA and Specialty MGA UK.

MGAA boosts board

The Managing General Agents’ Association has named three new appointments elected to its board.

The new board members are managing director of MX underwriting Ian Cook, chief underwriting officer at Brown & Brown Europe Daniel Berry, and Market Oversight Counsel at Lloyd’s Paul Brady

Mike Keating, CEO of the MGAA, stated: “We’re delighted to welcome Ian, Daniel and Paul to the MGAA board.

“I have no doubt that their wealth of combined