FCA non-financial misconduct survey “uncomfortable reading” – CII

Insurance industry bodies and practitioners have welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority publishing the findings of its non-financial misconduct survey and see opportunity to drive change.

The FCA released the survey results as a benchmark for firms to reflect on whether their processes, procedures, and controls provide robust detection and appropriate outcomes.

Matthew Hill, CEO of the CII, claimed it made for “uncomfortable reading” but also offered an opportunity to make a difference.

“The CII supports what the regulator is seeking to achieve: professions in which everyone can thrive, regardless of their background, and workplaces that are conducive to professional success by