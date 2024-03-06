Insurance Age

Acrisure’s Russell Scanlan buys construction specialist BLG

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Nottingham-headquartered Russell Scanlan has bought Leicester-based Building & Land Guarantees.

Founded in 2006, construction expert BLG’s specialisms include warranties for residential properties, insurance-backed guarantees, commercial property warranties, component parts guarantees, and machinery and electrical plant warranties.

The buyer confirmed BLG will keep its brand and team of 12 people.

Mike Dickinson and Matt Franklin, directors at Russell Scanlan, will join the BLG board alongside current directors, Paul Rose and Mark Jackson.

Russell Scanlan was the first purchase for US giant

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Meet the MGA: Generis

A focus on expertise, human touch and a future-proofed portfolio have been key to the first five years of success at Generis. Managing director Andy Francis explains the importance of a hard-won reputation and making sure staff come to work with smiles on their faces.

Home insurance prices jump 40% in a year

The average quoted price of home insurance increased by 40.6% in the 12 months to January – the highest annual increase since Consumer Intelligence began tracking prices in 2014.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: