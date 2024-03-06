Acrisure’s Russell Scanlan buys construction specialist BLG

Nottingham-headquartered Russell Scanlan has bought Leicester-based Building & Land Guarantees.

Founded in 2006, construction expert BLG’s specialisms include warranties for residential properties, insurance-backed guarantees, commercial property warranties, component parts guarantees, and machinery and electrical plant warranties.

The buyer confirmed BLG will keep its brand and team of 12 people.

Mike Dickinson and Matt Franklin, directors at Russell Scanlan, will join the BLG board alongside current directors, Paul Rose and Mark Jackson.

Russell Scanlan was the first purchase for US giant