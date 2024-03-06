Insurance Age

Home insurance prices jump 40% in a year

home-property-management
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The average quoted price of home insurance increased by 40.6% in the 12 months to January – the highest annual increase since Consumer Intelligence began tracking prices in 2014.

The latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index showed the rise in quoted premiums beat the previous record-high increases set in the two previous quarters of 36.1% and 25.7% respectively. 

The data found that 29% of quotes fell between £150 and £199.

The latest Household Premium Tracker from the Association of British Insurers reported last month that the average price of home insurance rose 4% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The tracker calculated

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: