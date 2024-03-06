Home insurance prices jump 40% in a year

The average quoted price of home insurance increased by 40.6% in the 12 months to January – the highest annual increase since Consumer Intelligence began tracking prices in 2014.

The latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index showed the rise in quoted premiums beat the previous record-high increases set in the two previous quarters of 36.1% and 25.7% respectively.

The data found that 29% of quotes fell between £150 and £199.

The latest Household Premium Tracker from the Association of British Insurers reported last month that the average price of home insurance rose 4% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The tracker calculated