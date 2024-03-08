Insurance Age

IWD 2024: “Be a self-promoter,” urges Tysers’ Nicola Leighton

Nicola Leighton, national sales director at Tysers
    • By Rosie Simms

    3 minutes

For International Women’s Day Insurance Age caught up with Nicola Leighton, national sales director at Tysers Retail on how women must grasp any opportunity to develop their career.

Leighton began her career in insurance after university when she joined Zurich to provide support to sales executives. After only 11 months she was promoted to account executive. She then spent the next five years at NIG Commercial and was appointed as a senior business development manager.

She moved to Tysers as a director in 2023 and said she has a “fantastic mentor” in head of retail Bob Pybus. 

“He has been incredibly supportive and has encouraged me to pursue opportunities which means that in

