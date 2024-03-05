Simply Business expands partnership with Zurich

Zurich has grown its partnership with digital broker Simply Business to provide commercial combined quotes for businesses with a turnover of £750,000 or more.

According to Simply Business, it has an increasing panel of insurer brands working with it to deliver products tailored to bigger businesses.

The broker detailed that the expansion comes against the backdrop of an uptick in customers seeking quotes through digital journeys.

Over the past 12 months, it has seen a six-fold rise online in potential customers with larger businesses, which it argued was evidence of growing momentum in the segment.

Evolve

David Nichols, head of retail at Zurich, said: “As