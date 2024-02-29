Insurance Age

ABI campaigning for IPT cut

Snippy
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

There has never been a greater need for a cut in Insurance Premium Tax according to the Association of British Insurers as it campaigns for an immediate drop in the rate.

The call, just days ahead of the government’s Spring Budget, has followed on from the British Insurance Brokers’ Association urging a reduction in the headline rate from 12% to 10%.

The ABI previously demanded IPT be reduced in November in the run up to the chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

This tax hits the poorest hardest because they typically spend more on insurance, such as home and motor cover, as a proportion of their income.Mervyn Skeet, director of general insurance policy at the ABI
Mascot

To

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

A leap yeAR blog

On this different numerical day, Emmanuel Kenning takes a look at two sets of intriguing stats from the past month.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: