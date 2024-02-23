Insurance Age

Allianz Holdings tops £4bn for first time with profits surging in 2023

Allianz Holdings grew gross written premiums by 7.4% in 2023 as operating profits jumped 65% reversing the fall in 2022.

Operating profit rose to £241.6m having more than halved in the previous year. The combined operating ratio also improved from 98.4% to 96.9%

The rise in GWP to £4.26bn came with growth in all areas.

In commercial lines GWP was up £84.8m to £1.42bn.

The insurer flagged leveraging the impact of Allianz Commercial, launched during the year under Nadia Côté.

The insurer flagged leveraging the impact of Allianz Commercial, launched during the year under Nadia Côté.

