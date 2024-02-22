April leaders on moving into UK with Lexham buy

Moving into the UK with the purchase of Lexham is part of a plan to build Europe’s premier two-wheels specialist broker, rather than the start of a buying frenzy as a new consolidator, April Group leaders have confirmed.

The French wholesaler snapped up motorcycle, niche motor and motor trade specialist Lexham last month, marking April’s entry into the UK property and casualty market.

Marc-André Dupont, April Group

“For P&C globally, we want to be a leader in each country but only on one or two niches, not to be a generalist,” Marc-André Dupont, head of the P&C division for the April Group told Insurance Age.

“Our objective is not to be the biggest broker in car and home and so on