Ex-Aviva boss Andrew Moss joins Brown & Brown (Europe) board

Former Aviva group CEO Andrew Moss has joined the board of Brown & Brown (Europe).

He was chairman of Kentro Capital, the owner of Xenia Broking and Nexus Underwriting, which the consolidator bought in October 2023.

Moss, pictured, left Aviva in 2012 after five years as CEO having been group finance director for three years before that.

