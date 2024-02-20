Insurance Age

Ex-Aviva boss Andrew Moss joins Brown & Brown (Europe) board

Aviva group chief executive Andrew Moss
Former Aviva group CEO Andrew Moss has joined the board of Brown & Brown (Europe).

He was chairman of Kentro Capital, the owner of Xenia Broking and Nexus Underwriting, which the consolidator bought in October 2023.

Moss, pictured, left Aviva in 2012 after five years as CEO having been group finance director for three years before that.

Brown & Brown completes Kentro buy 

US giant Brown & Brown has completed the previously announced takeover of Kentro Capital, which includes Xenia Broking and Nexus Underwriting.

Global Risk Partners rebranded to Brown & Brown (Europe) last

