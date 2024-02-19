Tint’s Jodi Cartwright on shifting the customer acquisition timeline

Tint Financial Services is targeting going live with broking before the end of the year with the goal of becoming an award-winning broker, chief commercial officer Jodi Cartwright has confirmed.

The business is yet to decide whether to seek direct authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority or start via the appointed representative route, Cartwright told Insurance Age.

“It is highly likely I will go down the AR route because it helps when you are setting up a new business and great to have that support behind you,” she said.

“Once up and running and an established business, I would then go and be directly regulated.”

Appointment

The appointment of the former Hiscox distribution