Ansvar launches business, office and retail policy

Ansvar has launched a business, office and retail policy designed for business activities of social enterprises, commercial organisations, shops and offices.

According to the insurer, part of the Benefact Group, the product has been developed for UK organisations of all sizes, scaling from sole traders to large commercial organisations with multiple locations.

The expansion to the portfolio offers protection for activities, including office and administration work, attending trade shows, fundraising events and selling goods and services, Ansvar listed.

Refreshed

Adam Tier, pictured, head of underwriting at Ansvar, said: “We have completely refreshed