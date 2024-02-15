Insurance Age

Simon McGinn builds Dual team with Allianz’s Catherine Dixon as CUO

Catherine Dixon
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Dual UK has appointed Catherine Dixon as chief underwriting officer and Rob Corner to the new role of chief distribution officer, reporting to CEO Simon McGinn.

McGinn took up the post on 1 January having left Allianz in July 2023 after 19 years with the insurer, latterly as CEO of Allianz Commercial UK.

Dixon, pictured, will start at Dual this June switching from being CUO of Allianz’s commercial business in the UK. She brings over 30 years’ experience in the commercial SME and mid-corporate sector to the job.

Her remit includes the MGA’s underwriting, governance and approach to market and working on strategy with group and regional CUOs.

Corner, who also

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Enness Global targets HNW insurance

Enness Global, the firm of international advisers and mortgage brokers for high-net-worth individuals, has launched a range of insurance services through Enness Insurance Brokers.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: