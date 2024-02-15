Simon McGinn builds Dual team with Allianz’s Catherine Dixon as CUO
Dual UK has appointed Catherine Dixon as chief underwriting officer and Rob Corner to the new role of chief distribution officer, reporting to CEO Simon McGinn.
McGinn took up the post on 1 January having left Allianz in July 2023 after 19 years with the insurer, latterly as CEO of Allianz Commercial UK.
Dixon, pictured, will start at Dual this June switching from being CUO of Allianz’s commercial business in the UK. She brings over 30 years’ experience in the commercial SME and mid-corporate sector to the job.
Her remit includes the MGA’s underwriting, governance and approach to market and working on strategy with group and regional CUOs.
Corner, who also
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
News analysis: Employee ownership – how does it work for brokers?
Towards the end of 2023, Thomas Carroll became the latest broker to become employee-owned. Ida Axling looks at the benefits of the model for intermediaries and how the sale of Ten to Acrisure busted one myth that they cannot be sold.
Interview: Matt Pawley, NFP
NPF’s Matt Pawley reflects on record levels of M&A, organic growth, brands and business as usual as the Aon deal looms.
Enness Global targets HNW insurance
Enness Global, the firm of international advisers and mortgage brokers for high-net-worth individuals, has launched a range of insurance services through Enness Insurance Brokers.
GI & Protection accounted for 4% of FCA financial promotions cases in Q4
The Financial Conduct Authority intervened to get 10,008 financial adverts and other promotions withdrawn or changed in 2023, a year-on-year rise of 17%.
TBIG takes stake in Jenkinson Insurance and Penk Insurance
The Broker Investment Group has taken a 49% stake in both Rotherham-based Jenkinson Insurance and Chesterfield-based Penk Insurance.
Acturis seals personal lines win with First2Protect
Acturis has partnered with home, landlord and tenant insurance broker First2Protect after a competitive tender process.
GBN Worldwide launches broker and MGA in UK
GBN Worldwide, a global insurance network, has launched a London-based independent broker and managing general agent GBN Risk Solutions.
Brokers updated on RSA purchase of NIG
Between May and July, NIG will transfer people, premises and assets and then start to move customers to RSA in a phased approach expected to be completed in Q3 2025.
Most read
- Phil Bayles on the etrading and data future for Bravo Networks
- Brokers updated on RSA purchase of NIG
- GAP insurers suspend sales after FCA concerns on fair value
- Brokerbility and Gauntlet aim to help the next generation of broker
- Zurich SME head Edwards: Speed and service key to maintaining double-digit growth
- Allianz creates financial lines claims team in D&O and PI push with brokers