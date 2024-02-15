Simon McGinn builds Dual team with Allianz’s Catherine Dixon as CUO

Dual UK has appointed Catherine Dixon as chief underwriting officer and Rob Corner to the new role of chief distribution officer, reporting to CEO Simon McGinn.

McGinn took up the post on 1 January having left Allianz in July 2023 after 19 years with the insurer, latterly as CEO of Allianz Commercial UK.

Dixon, pictured, will start at Dual this June switching from being CUO of Allianz’s commercial business in the UK. She brings over 30 years’ experience in the commercial SME and mid-corporate sector to the job.

Her remit includes the MGA’s underwriting, governance and approach to market and working on strategy with group and regional CUOs.

Corner, who also