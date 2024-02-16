Profile: Kelly Ogley, Howden - Growth strategy

Kelly Ogley, CEO of Howden Consumer and Local Commercial, outlines the firm’s growth strategy and urges women to back themselves.

CV – timeline

Howden (A-Plan)

2021 - CEO2018 - Chief operating officer2016 - Senior consultant

Swinton

2011 - Operations director (board member)2006 - Director of call centres and specialist units2005 - Head of acquisitions2003 - Head of business change2000 - Programme manager

At 16, Ogley got a job at Swinton, which she believed would just be for the summer but she “fell in love” with the industry.

She held a range of positions and, once she started broking, worked her way up to manager and then into