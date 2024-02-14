GI & Protection accounted for 4% of FCA financial promotions cases in Q4

The Financial Conduct Authority intervened to get 10,008 financial adverts and other promotions withdrawn or changed in 2023, a year-on-year rise of 17%.

There were 1,004 amendments or withdrawals by authorised firms in the final quarter of the year, of which general insurance and protection accounted for only 4%.

The retail investments and retail lending sectors had the highest amend/withdraw outcomes, totalling 95% of the watchdog’s Q4 interventions with authorised firms. The remaining 1% was in retail banking.

