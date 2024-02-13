Insurance Age

GBN Worldwide launches broker and MGA in UK

    By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

GBN Worldwide, a global insurance network, has launched a London-based independent broker and managing general agent GBN Risk Solutions.

Initial potential clients will include independent brokers and agents across the UK who need support placing and servicing international business. GBN RS has plans to grow this to Europe and the US in the future. 

GBN Worldwide has “carefully selected and regulated” members in over 150 countries. GBN RS stated it will apply the same ethos when vetting new business and distribution channels. 

GBN RS also claimed it will play an important role in growing international business for the network and

