People Moves: 12 – 16 February 2024

Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.

Featuring: Tokio Marine HCC, Miller, IQUW, CFC and FullCircle.

Tokio Marine hires Nicola Hannay

Nicola Hannay has joined Tokio Marine HCC International as head of power generation in its London-based energy practice.

She will report to Ben Kinder, chief underwriting officer for marine, energy and renewables.

Hannay joins with almost thirty years of experience and was most recently global head of power in Scor’s business solutions division.

Kinder said: “We are delighted to welcome Nicola to our