All FCA authorisation metrics out of red zone

No Financial Conduct Authority authorisation metrics were rated red in the third quarter of 2023/24, with brokers also seeing an improvement in most key areas affecting the sector.

The watchdog has been delivering ongoing improvements in authorisations after committing to ‘burndown plans’ in October 2022, with additional resources where needed following criticism.

In the latest update for October to December 2023, nine metrics were green, six amber and none were red.

Key areas

There are five areas that touch the broking community.

The FCA processed 98.6% of applications on time for ‘approved person’ status submitted by an authorised firm under the Senior Manager and Certification Regime.

The improvement, from 95.8% the previous quarter, took the performance into the green zone.

The FCA has three months to process an application. While the statutory objective is 100%, it has a two percent leeway to reach the green target.

The average time taken was 38 days.

Improved

For variation of permission applications, where the timeframe is six months for a complete application and 12 months for an incomplete one, the metric also improved quarter-on-quarter from 98.4% to 98.8%, keeping it ranked as green.

On average, it took 69 days for a determination.

There was an advance in service for new firm authorisations, which also have the six and 12-month requirements.

However, the FCA fell short of reaching a green grading.

The 95.6% result was ahead of the 93.9% achieved in Q2, keeping it as an amber performance with a 114 days average for a decision.

Up

The change in control authorisation measure ticked up as well. It shifted from 99.1% to 99.6%.

Here, the watchdog has a 60 working day statutory target and the average time taken was 46 days.

However, the metric remained amber; to reach green, the authority needs to deliver on 100% of cases.

Fall

The only broker-impacting metric to fall back was the processing of approved persons under the appointed representatives regime.

As with SMCR-approved persons, the timescale should be three months.

It dipped to 94.7%, from 96.1% in the prior quarter, keeping it ranked as amber.

However, the figure was still ahead of the red rating of 82.8% in Q4 2022/23, and the metric had an average day count of 24 days.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.