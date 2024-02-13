Insurance Age

Ex-Hiscox leader Jodi Cartwright joins Tint Financial in broking push

Jodi Cartwright
London-based fintech Tint Financial Services has appointed former Hiscox distribution director Jodi Cartwright as chief commercial officer as it builds a broking arm, Insurance Age can reveal.

The insurance broker, aligned to its trade finance offering, will be part of the Tint Group of companies. The plan is to get authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority and go live later this year.

The schedule will begin with trade credit and marine cargo insurance for SMEs, with the intention to expand to further covers based on client needs.

Cartwright, pictured, left Hiscox last year, taking up the post at Tint in October. Her CV also includes the role of commercial director at

