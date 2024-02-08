Insurance Age

Home premiums up 4% in Q4 2023 – ABI

money-houses
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The average price of home insurance rose 4% in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the latest Household Premium Tracker from the Association of British Insurers.

The tracker, which covers 16 million policies sold, calculated the average premium paid for a combined buildings and contents policy was up £14 on the previous quarter to £364 taking the year-on-year hike to 13%.

For average buildings only insurance the quarterly rise was identical at 4% – to £284 – but the annual uplift was greater at 15%.

While the conditions are improving we do think underwriting results in both markets could remain above 100% in 2024.Graham Coutts, senior director at Fitch

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: