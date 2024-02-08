Prestige expands Northern Ireland presence with Find Insurance NI buy

Prestige Insurance Holdings has completed the purchase of Find Insurance NI as part of a growth strategy to increase its reach and expertise in the Northern Ireland marketplace.

The acquisition has brought AbbeyAutoline and Find Insurance NI under the same broking umbrella.

The 29 full and part-time staff at Find Insurance NI will continue to work from its existing branch.

Based in Derry, Londonderry, Find Insurance NI works across commmercial and personal insurance.

It began trading in 1972 as WG O’Kane and was bought by Seamus and Elizabeth Mullan in 1977 when it became Find Insurance NI.

Prestige purchased Autoline Insurance in December 2018 after it bought Abbey