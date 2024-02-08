NFU Mutual appoints Zoe Knight as first head of commercial

NFU Mutual has named Zoe Knight as its first head of commercial as the insurer looks to push forward in the commercial market.

Knight, pictured, who has 30 years’ experience working in the insurance industry, joined NFU in 2019 from NIG as commercial proposition manager.

Along with NIG, her CV includes roles at Axa, Chartis and Hettle Andrews.

Local, personal service is a vital part of our offering.Zoe Knight

During nearly six and half years at NIG, Knight was a senior business development manager, sales performance manager and latterly a product development manager.

She has been tasked with formulating, leading and