House of Lords call for urgent reform of UK regulators

A House of Lords committee has raised concerns over the role of UK regulators, and claimed reform is needed to improve accountability and performance.

In a report published today, Who watches the watchdogs? Improving the performance, independence and accountability of UK regulators, the Industry and Regulators Committee concluded that a new approach to overseeing UK regulation is required. 

It called for the creation of an ‘Office for Regulatory Performance’ to investigate and report on regulators’ performance and help parliament in holding regulators to account. 

Inquiries

Since its inception in 2021, the committee has examined seven regulators

This address will be used to create your account

