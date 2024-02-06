Deals and organic growth boost Howden revenue to £2.44bn

Howden grew revenue by 33% to £2.44bn in the year ended 30 September 2023 on the back of 56 acquisitions and 13% organic growth.

The worldwide insurance group now boasts 16,000 employees looking after clients in retail, specialty and reinsurance broking, capital markets and underwriting.

Some 4,500 people from 35 out of the 50 countries in the group are shareholders in the business, up by 1,000 on the prior year.

Adjusted consolidated Ebitda rose year-on-year from £599m to £780m.

Deals

The global giant did not provide a breakdown of UK figures.

Deals in the UK during the financial year included, as revealed by Insurance Age