Aon post 5% commercial organic growth for 2023
Aon has reported 5% organic growth in its commercial risk solutions business to $7.04bn (£5.52bn) in 2023 as profits across the global giant slipped year-on-year.
Organic growth in the CRS division was slightly lower for the final quarter of the year at 4%.
According to Aon, it reflected “solid growth across most major geographies driven by strong retention, management of the renewal book, and net new business generation”.
The business did not supply figures for the UK.Competitors
Last week, Marsh revealed an 8% revenue growth rate to $11.38bn for 2023 but also did not provide a UK breakdown.RelatedRevenue up 8% at Marsh in 2023
Marsh boosted annual revenue
