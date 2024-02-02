Eleven targets hundreds of members in network in next few years

Dawn Derbyshire, managing director of Eleven Network, and David Bruce, Acrisure UK chief operating officer and network CEO, on building to be bigger and better.

In June last year, Acrisure signed up to buy appointed representative network Ten Insurance Services, rebranding as the Eleven Network.

The leaders of the nascent Eleven Network promised a transparent model and a unique offering in the sector, spanning both ARs and directly authorised firms.

It currently has 75 ARs and one directly authorised firm with nine new ARs expected to join in the first quarter.

Derbyshire, pictured, said they are already talking to another six prospects to join the