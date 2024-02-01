Insurance Age

JMG Group’s Astute makes first buy with property specialist

money-houses
Astute Insurance Solutions has bought property specialist Sandhouse Insurance in its first deal since becoming part of JMG Group in 2022.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Yorkshire-headquartered JMG snapped up £6.5m gross written premium Northampton-based Astute in March 2022 with the intention of making it a hub in the East Midlands and committing to further expansion.

Mark Weedon, managing director of Sandhouse, joins the Astute team of 12 people bringing 45 years of industry experience, including 30 years specialising in property insurance, to the commercial and corporate clients broker.

Weedon said: “Apart from a name

