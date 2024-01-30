Sporting Sponsor: Towergate and Cardiff Devils

Insurance Age caught up with Howard Phillips to find out more about Towergate’s sponsorship of the Cardiff Devils.

It is the second installment of the new series following on from a look at AbbeyAutoline’s sponsorship of Ulster Rugby.

Towergate Insurance Brokers renewed its sponsorship of ice hockey team Cardiff Devils last year, having worked in partnership since in 2019.

The broker’s branding features across the Devil’s hockey kit, rink side at the Vindico Arena, on programmes and on the team’s website.

Phillips, pictured right, commercial and claim executive at Towergate, used to play ice hockey himself