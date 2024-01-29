Howden buys AHR Consultants
Howden has bought Rugby-based AHR Consultants, bolstering its risk management capabilities in the UK.
The consultancy’s range of services includes legally compliant employment documentation and HR advice. It also offers health and safety compliance guidance, providing support for risk assessments, fire safety, policies and training, as well as access to legal experts.
Warren Dickson, CEO of corporate and commercial at Howden, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Simon [Howes, managing director of AHR Consultants] and team to the Howden family.
“It is clear that AHR and Howden have a very similar
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
NBS launches excess of loss liability insurance
NBS Underwriting has launched excess of loss liability insurance in a move it flagged enables brokers to offer an additional £5m of public liability cover beyond primary level limits.
Administrators appointed at insurtech Humn after sale fail
Commercial motor insurtech Humn has appointed administrators after a failed Series B fund raise and aborted efforts to sell its assets.
Benefact Group adds Access Insurance
Specialist charity broker Access Insurance has joined the Benefact Group as the latest addition to the growing broking and advisory division.
Howden claims “first of its kind” with carbon capture and storage insurance facility launch
Howden has launched a product that it claimed will “unlock vital investment to support the global transition to net zero”.
Interview: Olga Collins, CEO of the Worldwide Broker Network
Since Olga Collins took on role of CEO at the Worldwide Broker Network in April 2021, it has added 30 new members around the world and focused on its IT growing customised solutions for its brokers.
Fitch: Improving outlook for insurers but no room for complacency
The effect of “baked in” pricing improvements and easing economic headwinds gives an improving outlook for insurers this year, but will only make it less bad than 2023, according to Fitch.
Gallagher hails 8% Q4 organic growth in retail
Gallagher grew UK and Ireland retail business by 8% organically in the final quarter of 2023, while the specialty division achieved a 16% organic uplift, the broker has confirmed.
People Moves: 22 – 26 January 2024
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.
Most read
- Interview: Carolyn Callan, Brown & Brown
- Brown & Brown rolls out on Acturis
- Amazon to shut Insurance Store after just over a year