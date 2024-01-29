Howden buys AHR Consultants

Howden has bought Rugby-based AHR Consultants, bolstering its risk management capabilities in the UK.

The consultancy’s range of services includes legally compliant employment documentation and HR advice. It also offers health and safety compliance guidance, providing support for risk assessments, fire safety, policies and training, as well as access to legal experts.

Warren Dickson, CEO of corporate and commercial at Howden, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Simon [Howes, managing director of AHR Consultants] and team to the Howden family.

“It is clear that AHR and Howden have a very similar