Benefact Group adds Access Insurance

Specialist charity broker Access Insurance has joined the Benefact Group as the latest addition to the growing broking and advisory division.

The South Croydon-based broker arranges insurance for more than 16,000 charities and community organisations across the UK.

Being a part of the group will help us continue our mission to build bespoke charity policies, offer independent advice and build on our culture of giving to charitable causes.

Access was founded by CEO Simon Hickman over 20 years ago. It partners with umbrella bodies including Homeless Link, Charity Finance Group, and ACEVO.

Access also works with a range of charities