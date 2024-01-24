Interview: Carolyn Callan, Brown & Brown

Three months into the role at her “forever” home of Brown & Brown, Carolyn Callan explains her plans and priorities to Emmanuel Kenning.

When ex-Covéa leader Carolyn Callan took up the post of managing director of retail at Brown & Brown in November, there was considerable interest among the broker community.

As a recognised and respected figure in the industry, the firm was viewed as having landed a strong hire.

Her focus in the post is on profitable growth, driving operational efficiency and developing and retaining talent across the business.

Hats

It means she is effectively wearing two hats.

Callan is responsible for the organic