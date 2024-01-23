Brown & Brown rolls out on Acturis

Brown & Brown is moving its retail platform to Acturis, Insurance Age can reveal.

“We have a significant amount of SME business across Brown & Brown,” Carolyn Callan, managing director of the firm’s retail division, told Insurance Age. “We are just rolling out Acturis at the moment across all of our [retail] businesses. That gives us great opportunity to improve efficiency and drive more volume through the etrade route.”

There are also investments going on in the managing general agent and wholesale space as well, she made clear.

The objective of the project is to transition