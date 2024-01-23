Insurance Age

Brown & Brown rolls out on Acturis

blockchain-technology
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Brown & Brown is moving its retail platform to Acturis, Insurance Age can reveal.

“We have a significant amount of SME business across Brown & Brown,” Carolyn Callan, managing director of the firm’s retail division, told Insurance Age. “We are just rolling out Acturis at the moment across all of our [retail] businesses. That gives us great opportunity to improve efficiency and drive more volume through the etrade route.”

There are also investments going on in the managing general agent and wholesale space as well, she made clear.

The objective of the project is to transition

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

OneAdvent launches MGA Criterion

Specialist managing general agent and broker services platform OneAdvent has launched Criterion, an MGA that underwrites niche classes of business.

Acturis launches AI Predict

Acturis has launched AI Predict to bring the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning into its software-as-a-service platform.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: