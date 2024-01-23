Insurance Age

Howden buys Scottish broker Laurie Ross

Scotland flag
Howden has bought Glasgow-headquartered personal and commercial lines broker Laurie Ross.

The deal adds seven offices in and around Glasgow to Howden, taking its high street branches to 117.

Laurie Ross was founded in 1973, and its specialisms include car, home, taxi, van and business insurance.

According to Howden, which completed the rebrand of A-Plan last October, the deal further cements its ambition to continue its high-street expansion, and signals its commitment to growth in the UK.

Local communities

Kelly Ogley, CEO of Howden consumer and local commercial, said: “Laurie Ross is a

