French wholesaler buys motor specialist broker Lexham Insurance

April, a wholesale insurance broker in France and Europe, has bought two-wheeler insurance specialist Lexham Insurance.

The buyer has a network of 15,000 partner brokers in France, operates in 18 countries and had turnover of €590m (£505m) in 2022.

April has been present in the UK market since 2012 through its London-based expatriate insurance business.

As reported by Insurance Age, its move comes after a wave of consolidation in the UK broker market in 2023 (see box) including US-based consolidators showing an increasing appetite to buy.

