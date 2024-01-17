Tech and innovation to the fore for property risks, says Lockton leader Warman

Pushing forward on technology and innovation will be front and centre this year, according to global real estate practice leader at Lockton, Ben Warman, who also revealed his expectations on market hardening in 2024.

“The market generally needs, on claims, to have more of a technology focus,” Warman, pictured, told Insurance Age. “There is some speeding up to be done through technology.”

Adding: “We are working on some quite innovative concepts at the moment around claims notification and more use of tech. We are engaging with insurers and loss adjusters on that.”

In his opinion, there is more scope for auto-populating data and making the journey of reporting easier for clients.

Devices

However, it is not just