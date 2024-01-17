Insurance Age

Tech and innovation to the fore for property risks, says Lockton leader Warman

Ben Warman, partner and global real estate practice leader at Lockton Companies
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Pushing forward on technology and innovation will be front and centre this year, according to global real estate practice leader at Lockton, Ben Warman, who also revealed his expectations on market hardening in 2024.

“The market generally needs, on claims, to have more of a technology focus,” Warman, pictured, told Insurance Age. “There is some speeding up to be done through technology.”

Adding: “We are working on some quite innovative concepts at the moment around claims notification and more use of tech. We are engaging with insurers and loss adjusters on that.”

In his opinion, there is more scope for auto-populating data and making the journey of reporting easier for clients.

Devices

However, it is not just

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: