Simply Business the template as Liz Bilney launches new broker Fuzzy Insurance

Liz Bilney, the former head of Somerset Bridge, has parked the plans for Lumun and rolled out commercial broker Fuzzy Insurance with a target of £4m gross written premium in the first year growing to 50 staff in year three.

“I would love to be a little competitor to Simply Business and in the same vein that they are a B-Corp we are looking at becoming a B-Corp and are going through that journey at the moment,” Bilney, pictured, told Insurance Age.

The unveiling has marked a second pivot from the original plan.

Rebrand

At the start of 2023 the goal was to create a new UK regulated motor insurer Lumun.

However, as revealed by Insurance Age, by June last year the intention pivoted to starting up a broker and managing