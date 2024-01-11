The Broker Investment Group strikes first deal of 2024

The Broker Investment Group has taken its shareholding in Bedford-based £12m gross written premium broker Bullerwell Insurance to 100% in its first deal of 2024.

TBIG struck 10 investments last year on the back of 10 in 2022.

Bullerwell CEO Dean Oldham and managing director Damon Blakey, along with the rest of the senior team, will stay with the business in their current roles.

According to TBIG, it hopes to complete four “sizeable” transactions in due diligence in the next few weeks.

The chance to increase our shareholding to 100% was an opportunity I jumped on.Dave Clapp, TBIG

Phenomenal

Dave Clapp, CEO of TBIG, commented: “I am absolutely delighted to have