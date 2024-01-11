Bridgehaven backs MGA Alchemy’s professional risks launch

Bridgehaven Insurance has backed managing general agent Alchemy’s launch into the professional risks market.

Bridgehaven launched in July 2023, claiming it was the UK’s first risk-taking fronting insurer in commercial and specialty lines. It acts as a fronter and also provides capacity.

Alchemy is a multi-disciplined MGA which was founded in late 2022. Ian Bowler joined as professional indemnity CEO in September 2023 having worked for QBE, Axis and latterly Sompo International where he established a PI portfolio that he claims grew to $150m at is peak.

Paul Jewell, CEO of Bridgehaven Insurance, said: