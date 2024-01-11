Insurance Age

Bridgehaven backs MGA Alchemy’s professional risks launch

launch button
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Bridgehaven Insurance has backed managing general agent Alchemy’s launch into the professional risks market.

Bridgehaven launched in July 2023, claiming it was the UK’s first risk-taking fronting insurer in commercial and specialty lines. It acts as a fronter and also provides capacity. 

Alchemy is a multi-disciplined MGA which was founded in late 2022. Ian Bowler joined as professional indemnity CEO in September 2023 having worked for QBE, Axis and latterly Sompo International where he established a PI portfolio that he claims grew to $150m at is peak.

Paul Jewell, CEO of Bridgehaven Insurance, said:

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: