David Perry targets 15% growth for FSBIS per year

David Perry, CEO of FSB Insurance Service, told Insurance Age that the company is eyeing 15% member policy count growth per year and continual team development.

In December, FSB Insurance Service announced that Perry would take over the newly created role of CEO of the company with Katie Freemantle moving up to succeed him as managing director.

When FSBIS launched as a joint venture in 2018, the ownership of the company stood at 70% Markel and 30% for the Federation of Small Businesses. Perry, pictured, revealed this changed last year, so it is now 51% Markel and 49% FSB. Perry claimed this will be reviewed again in a few years’ time.

