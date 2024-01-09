RSA teams up with Brit to launch Project Cargo consortium

RSA and Brit have launched a new Project Cargo consortium, BUILD, offering guaranteed capacity of up to $285m (£223.8m) for risks worldwide.

Project Cargo insurance provides cover and protection for equipment that could be lost or damaged in transit.

The consortium will give comprehensive global Project Cargo coverage including delay in start-up and advanced loss of profits.

Its target sectors include but are not limited to renewable, power, waste to energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and innovation.

The ability to provide market leading solutions is at the core of our strategy.Calvin Gray, London market marine director at RSA

The