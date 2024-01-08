Bridgehaven unveils first UK MGA fronting partnership

Hybrid fronting insurer Bridgehaven Insurance has made its first move partnering with managing general agent Avid Insurance on property excess of loss insurance solutions for registered providers of social housing.

Bridgehaven launched in July 2023 as the UK’s first risk-taking fronting insurer in commercial and specialty lines and stood ready to flush capacity into MGAs.

The following month it secured an A- rating from AM Best as CEO Paul Jewell told Insurance Age the fronter had a “fairly broad risk appetite” and was keen to have a “balanced portfolio of classes and products” as it eyed up UK MGA deals.

Vision

According to Bridgehaven, its purpose is to create a robust insurance chain, free of weak links