Insurance Age

Bridgehaven unveils first UK MGA fronting partnership

UK dot map
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Hybrid fronting insurer Bridgehaven Insurance has made its first move partnering with managing general agent Avid Insurance on property excess of loss insurance solutions for registered providers of social housing.

Bridgehaven launched in July 2023 as the UK’s first risk-taking fronting insurer in commercial and specialty lines and stood ready to flush capacity into MGAs.

The following month it secured an A- rating from AM Best as CEO Paul Jewell told Insurance Age the fronter had a “fairly broad risk appetite” and was keen to have a “balanced portfolio of classes and products” as it eyed up UK MGA deals.

Vision

According to Bridgehaven, its purpose is to create a robust insurance chain, free of weak links

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: