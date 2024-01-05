SRIS introduces private client offering

Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions has launched Specialist Risk Private Clients, bringing together an experienced team, according to a post on LinkedIn.

This new department will provide a range of products for high-net-worth clients and their assets and a concierge-led service.

According to SRIS, this includes:

High-value householdListed buildingsPrivate offices and family officesAntiquesJewellery and watchesFine artMotor, including family fleet and high-value or classic carsSRG

SRIS is part of the wider Specialist Risk Group. Last year the parent company bought Essex-based Consort Insurance in March, London-based TLO Risk Services in May, and