Staysure names Finn Walsh group CEO

Finn Walsh has been named Staysure Group CEO, taking over from founder Ryan Howsam.

Walsh, pictured, was previously chief customer and technology officer and joined the travel insurance specialist in October 2022 from Hastings Direct. He has more than fifteen years’ experience in digital and e-commerce and brings a wide range of expertise from different industries in digital facing roles at the AA, Lloyd’s Banking Group and Tesco.

A spokesperson for Staysure told Insurance Age Walsh will be a “cornerstone” for the day to day transition of the group. They also stated Howsam is