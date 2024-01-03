Insurance Age

Travelers completes Corvus buy

deal-completed
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The purchase of cyber specialist managing general underwriter Corvus Insurance went through on 2 January, Travelers has confirmed.

The $435m (£351m) deal, funded through Travelers’ own resources, was first announced in November last year.

Founded in 2017, Corvus gained a foothold in the UK when it acquired Tarian Underwriting from Beat Capital Partners at the beginning of 2022.

RelatedTravelers snaps up cyber specialist for $435m 

Alan Schnitzer, CEO of Travelers, said: “We have forged a strong strategic partnership with the talented team at Corvus over the past year, and we are pleased to officially welcome them to the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: