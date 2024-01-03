Travelers completes Corvus buy

The purchase of cyber specialist managing general underwriter Corvus Insurance went through on 2 January, Travelers has confirmed.

The $435m (£351m) deal, funded through Travelers’ own resources, was first announced in November last year.

Founded in 2017, Corvus gained a foothold in the UK when it acquired Tarian Underwriting from Beat Capital Partners at the beginning of 2022.

Alan Schnitzer, CEO of Travelers, said: “We have forged a strong strategic partnership with the talented team at Corvus over the past year, and we are pleased to officially welcome them to the