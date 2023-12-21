CII to transfer £2m of charitable funds to The Worshipful Company of Insurers
The Chartered Insurance Institute’s charity, the Education and Training Trust, is set to transfer its net assets of about £2m to The Worshipful Company of Insurers.
The CII claimed the EATT has supported insurance and allied professionals to develop their education and training for 50 years, and it often worked with the WCI.
The CII Group has supported a proposal by the current board of trustees of the charity to transfer all of the organisation’s assets to the WCI. This will create a combined asset pool of around £4.4m, it added.
Combining our undertakings with the Worshipful Company of Insurers Charitable Trust will enable us to continue collectively to
