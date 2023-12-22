People Moves: 18 – 22 December

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Ignite, London FOIL, Litica, Premium Credit and Wakam

Ignite appoints two senior hires

Ignite has named Sally-Anne Bradley as after the event operations manager and Amy Rothbarth as technical underwriter.

Rothbarth will be responsible for technical underwriting and help the team with her knowledge of commercial disputes and insolvency litigation. She gained this knowledge in her time at Mayer Brown where she spent the last five years as a restructuring and insolvency associate.

Bradley