Interview: SiriusPoint’s Rob Gibbs and Alex Hardy

Regional brokers’ interest in SiriusPoint has been piqued by a slew of appointments, most notably involving ex-RSA leaders, and a high profile MGA deal. Emmanuel Kenning finds out what the insurer has to offer and what is coming next.

Brokers were intrigued when former RSA chief Scott Egan was appointed CEO at Bermuda-headquartered specialty insurer and reinsurer SiriusPoint in September last year.

Interest increased when RSA stalwart Rob Gibbs, pictured left, joined the company in December 2022 as president and CEO of SiriusPoint International.

And last month’s announcement of the swoop for RSA’s sales and distribution director Alex Hardy, pictured right, took the level of intrigue even higher.

Hardy started as director of