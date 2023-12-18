Allianz has all the ingredients to be the go-to on mid-market for brokers, says Carey

Dave Carey, managing director for mid-market at Allianz Commercial, is upbeat on the prospects for the insurer working in partnership with brokers as he reveals the characteristics-based underwriting approach for 2024.

“My ambition is to be the go-to commercial insurer in the UK for mid-market customers,” he tells Insurance Age. “I think we have got all the ingredients to do that.

“The proof is the brokers and they decide if we are up for that with competitive, relevant, appropriate solutions and experts they can speak to when they need to. I need to blend all that together and deliver that in the marketplaces across the UK.”

Switch

Carey took on the post in April making the switch from Aviva to run the regional