FOS motor insurance complaints soar again to new five-year high

The Financial Ombudsman Service received 4,036 complaints about car and motorcycle insurance between July and September driven by disputes over vehicle valuation, customer service issues, and delays in claim settlements.

The figure for the second quarter of the financial year followed on from the FOS slamming insurers when complaints hit a five-year high in Q1.

However, despite the further increase, car and motorcycle insurance dropped from third to fourth place in the ombudsman’s most complained about top five table.

The uphold rate for resolved car/motorcycle cases came in at 35%, a marked leap from the 27% rate in the same period the year before.

