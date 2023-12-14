Insurance Age

FOS motor insurance complaints soar again to new five-year high

complaint
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Ombudsman Service received 4,036 complaints about car and motorcycle insurance between July and September driven by disputes over vehicle valuation, customer service issues, and delays in claim settlements.

The figure for the second quarter of the financial year followed on from the FOS slamming insurers when complaints hit a five-year high in Q1.

However, despite the further increase, car and motorcycle insurance dropped from third to fourth place in the ombudsman’s most complained about top five table.

The uphold rate for resolved car/motorcycle cases came in at 35%, a marked leap from the 27% rate in the same period the year before.

RelatedFOS slams insurer payout delays as motor and buildings

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Thomas Carroll creates Employee Ownership Trust

Thomas Carroll Group has handed over the reins to its 181 employees as part of an Employee Ownership Trust in a move the broker flagged as key to its long-term succession plan having never entertained the option of a trade sale.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: