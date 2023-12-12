Home insurance prices rise a record 36% in a year
The average quoted home insurance price increased by 36.1% in a year to October, the highest annual rise on record, according to the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index.
This beat the previous all-time high annual increase of 25.7% set just three months earlier.
The average of the five cheapest quotes for a buildings and contents policy was £277. However, in October this year, premiums were most commonly being quoted between £150 and £199, as almost a third (31%) of quotes fell within that range.
In October 2022, 83% of consumers received at least one buildings and contents insurance premium under £150 within the top five quotes on price comparison websites. A
More on Insight
Thomas Carroll creates Employee Ownership Trust
Thomas Carroll Group has handed over the reins to its 181 employees as part of an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) in a move the broker flagged as key to its long-term succession plan having never entertained the option of a trade sale.
Ex-ABI boss Huw Evans named KPMG UK’s head of insurance
Huw Evans has been appointed head of insurance at KPMG in the UK, replacing Trevor Jones from April 2024 who is retiring from the firm.
UK property MGA to launch in January 2024
Real estate managing general agent Ventis is set to launch in January with capacity from Accelerant and the support of Mission Underwriters.
Biba reveals 2024 theme for first conference under new CEO Trudgill
‘What’s next?’ has been announced as the theme of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in 2024.
Brown & Brown snaps up South Wales broker R McGee
Brown & Brown (Europe) has bought out R McGee Insurance Brokers based in Maesteg, Glamorgan, for an undisclosed sum.
Jensten buys Scrutton Bland in East Anglia
Jensten has added to its footprint in East Anglia buying Scrutton Bland Insurance Brokers to follow up its purchase of One Broker, which completed last month.
Inperio takes two PI underwriters from Liberty
Inperio has hired professional indemnity experts Sam Goodier and Kras Eneva from Liberty Specialty Markets, Insurance Age can reveal.
Clear Group widens reach with launch of European arm
Clear Group has launched a holdings business in Continental Europe, as it looks to make its first acquisition in the area, Insurance Age can reveal.