Home insurance prices rise a record 36% in a year

The average quoted home insurance price increased by 36.1% in a year to October, the highest annual rise on record, according to the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index.

This beat the previous all-time high annual increase of 25.7% set just three months earlier.

The average of the five cheapest quotes for a buildings and contents policy was £277. However, in October this year, premiums were most commonly being quoted between £150 and £199, as almost a third (31%) of quotes fell within that range.

In October 2022, 83% of consumers received at least one buildings and contents insurance premium under £150 within the top five quotes on price comparison websites. A